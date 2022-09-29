Congress slams BJP govt over ‘lack of development’ in Himachal Pradesh

The Congress party in Himachal Pradesh slammed the BJP-led government for the “lack of development” in a rally in Sujanpur Thursday. A large crowd gathered at the Chaugan ground for the party’s show of strength a day after working president of the state unit Harsh Mahajan accused the Congress of being visionless and joined the BJP.

“For five years the government has done nothing. Now, they are desperately asking officials to issue one notification after another. No national highway was built. After so many rallies by the PM, no package was given,” said leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri.

Besides Agnihotri, AICC in-charge for Himachal Rajeev Shukla, HPCC chief Pratibha Singh, chairman, campaign committee Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and other senior leaders attended the rally.

“We heard how one of our MLAs was threatened by the BJP to join the party or face action by ED and CBI. He stood firm on his ground. This is what BJP has resorted to,” Agnihotri said.

Congress leaders also accused the BJP of spending public money on rallies. In a veiled reference to those joining the BJP from Congress, Agnihotri said, “BJP wants to build a government by depending on others.”

The Congress leaders reminded the party workers that only 40 days are left for the state election and they must all “stall tall in the face of a storm.” “The battle has just begun and BJP is showing signs of nervousness. Do not be scared of anyone from their party (BJP), least of all (Chief Minister) Jairam (Thakur),” said Agnihotri.

Congress’s public appearance comes at a time when several key leaders left to join BJP. In the wake of the recent events, the announcement of the initial list of names for the election was delayed although all sitting MLAs have likely made the cut. The party is looking to organise more public addresses in the coming weeks as a part of its campaign.