Congress seeks CM Thakur’s resignation, BJP says it will introspect causes of defeat

Invigorated by the victory in the bypolls to all three Assembly segments and the Mandi Lok Sabha seat, the opposition Congress on Tuesday demanded Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur’s resignation while the BJP said it will introspect the causes of its defeat.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday said he humbly accepts the verdict given by the people in the by-elections to one Lok Sabha seat and three Vidhan Sabha constituencies of the state.

“The results were not according to our expectations,” he said, adding that the BJP lost the Mandi Parliamentary seat by a narrow margin.

Thakur further said: “We will try to rise to the expectations and aspirations of the people of the State and work with renewed zeal and dedication to perform better in th general Assembly elections in 2022.

Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore sought the resignation of CM Jai Ram Thakur on moral grounds. “Thakur even failed to retain the BJP’s seat in his home district Mandi,” Rathore underscored.

He described the bypolls as “semifinal” and exuded confidence that the Congress would win the Assembly elections scheduled for December next year.

In a tweet, the in-charge of Congress’ Himachal Pradesh affairs Sanjay Dutt said, “This is a vote for change, against the anti-people policies of the BJP’s Union and Himachal Pradesh governments. It is a mandate expressing people’s solidarity with the pro-people stance of our leaders Soniaji and Rahul Gandhi ji.”

Chief Minister Thakur also alleged that some BJP workers operated against the party candidates.

“Action will be taken against them,” he said.

The chief minister said that he accepted the people’s mandate and congratulated the victorious Congress candidates.