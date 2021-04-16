Congress leaders elected first mayor, deputy mayor of Solan Municipal Corporation

Poonam Grover and Rajiv Kauda from Congress were respectively elected the first-ever mayor and deputy mayor of the Solan Municipal Corporation on Friday. In the 17-member House, Congress won a majority by winning nine seats in the recently-held elections held earlier this month, while BJP won seven seats and an independent candidate was elected in one ward.

With their election, mayors and deputy mayors of all four MCs which went to polls on April 7 have been elected on expected lines. In Palampur and Solan, where Congress won a clear majority, the councillors have chosen Congress mayors and deputy mayors. In Mandi and Dharamshala, the newly-elected mayors and deputy mayors are from BJP. Even though the BJP fell one seat short of a majority in Dharamshala MC, it managed to receive the support of an independent councillor.

Solan, Palampur and Mandi were upgraded to municipal corporation status recently and went to polls for the first time this month.