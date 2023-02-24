scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Congress govt discriminated against Kangra: Jai Ram Thakur

Jai Ram Thakur said the BJP and the party-led Union government have paid special attention to the district and scheduled G-20 meetings in its Dharamsala town in April-May.

Jai Ram Thakur. (File)

BJP leader and former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur Thursday accused the Congress-led state government of discriminating against Kangra district.

The Leader of Opposition in the state assembly said the BJP and the party-led Union government have paid special attention to the district and scheduled G-20 meetings in its Dharamsala town in April-May. The decision to hold the G-20 meeting was taken on December 1, 2022 and Dharamsala would also host the fourth ASIAN Youth summit, he said.

In a statement issued here, he said it was a big honour for India that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would preside over the G 20 summit later this year.

The attitude of Union government has always been very positive towards Himachal Pradesh, he said. He said Rs 98 crore has been released for Shimla and Dharamsala under the Smart City Project and they would get Rs 49 crore each for widening of roads, construction of overbridges, lifts, retaining walls and beautification. State BJP chief Suresh Kashyap on Thursday set up committees for coordinating G-20 meetings.

First published on: 24-02-2023 at 08:23 IST
