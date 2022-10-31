scorecardresearch
Himachal Pradesh: Congress expels 6 for contesting against party candidate

HPCC chief Pratibha Singh, who expelled these workers, said that these Congress leaders disobeyed party orders and are contesting against party's authorised candidates.

Incidentally, Musafir, Subhash Manglate and Jagjivan were former CM Virbhadra Singh loyalists. (File Photo)

The Himachal Pradesh Congress on Sunday expelled six rebels for six years for contesting against the party’s official candidate. The rebels who were expelled are former Speaker Gangu Ram Musafir from Pachhad assembly constituency , Jagjivan Pal, former MLA from Sulah, Dr Subhash Manglet, former MLA from Chaupal, Vijay Pal Khachi from Theog, Paras Ram from Aani and Sushil Kaul from Jaisinghpur.

HPCC chief Pratibha Singh, who expelled these workers, said that these Congress leaders disobeyed party orders and are contesting against party's authorised candidates. Incidentally, Musafir, Subhash Manglate and Jagjivan were former CM Virbhadra Singh loyalists.

