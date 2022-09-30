Congress: Even US President cannot save Jai Ram Thakur

The Congress Thursday slammed the BJP for lack of development in Himachal Pradesh and said “even the USA President cannot save Jai Ram”.

“For five years the government has done nothing. Now they are desperately asking officials to issue one notification after another. No national highway was built. After so many rallies by the PM, no package has been given. Not a penny has been given. Even if the USA President comes, Jai Ram cannot be saved,” said Mukesh Agnihotri, Leader of Opposition, addressing a rally at the Chaugan ground.

“We heard about one of our MLAs as to how he was threatened by the BJP to join the party or face action by ED and CBI. This is what BJP has resorted to,” Agnihotri said.

In a veiled reference to those joining the BJP from the Congress, Agnihotri said, “BJP wants to build a government on the clutches of others.”

Besides Agnihotri, Rajeev Shukla, AICC in-charge for Himachal; Pratibha Singh, Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president; Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, chairman of campaign committee; and other senior leaders shared stage.