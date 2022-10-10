Congress describes as ‘jumla’ project inaugurations by Himachal CM

The Congress on Sunday termed a spate of project inaugurations by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur ahead of elections as ‘jumla’. State Congress chief Pratibha Singh said on one hand the government is taking loans for its expenditure, and on the other, the CM is doling out sops without any budget considerations.

“The state is under a debt of Rs 70,000 crore and the CM is busy in rallies. There is gross misuse of state funds and it’s resources. In the cabinet meetings, big decisions are being taken without any due allocation. And there is no relief being provided by the Centre when it comes to the increasing debt,” said Singh.

She demanded a white paper from the ruling BJP justifying the budget announcements being made. The HPCC chief said that the CM is making promises on Re 1 token money. “There is increasing unemployment and the BJP does not have time to talk about it. The paper leak exposed the party’s corrupt practices. The countdown to party’s departure has begun,” she added.

Earlier, the Congress urged the Election Commission to announce poll dates as BJP was “misusing state paraphernalia” to promote its agenda.