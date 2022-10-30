Congress ‘chargesheet’ states graft, irregularities under BJP rule, promises to review decisions

The Congress party on Saturday presented a “chargesheet” against the five-year rule of BJP in Himachal Pradesh. The 23-page document has alleged corruption and irregularities in government functioning under CM Jai Ram Thakur’s tenure.

The party stated that they will review all decisions made by the CM in the past six months.

“There is corruption on all levels and all departments. Not only will there be enquiry, there will be jail as well. The leaders will also not be spared. For good government, there needs to be good governance. This government has been on remote control from Delhi,” said Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, former HPCC chief.

The party attacked the government for inflation claiming that prices of petrol rose from Rs 67 in 2013-14 to Rs 97 in the current year. Till March, there have been nearly 8.7 lakh unemployed youth in the state while the unemployment rate stood at 9.2% which is higher than the national average, said the document.

Citing a CAG report, the party stated that the government has put the state under 51% debt amounting to nearly Rs 62,000 crore. More than 67,000 government posts are currently vacant, the party alleged.

Around 2 lakh youths participated in the police recruitment examination this year and the recruitment paper was leaked. The news of paper leak came 3 months after the paper was completed and the entire recruitment process was canceled under pressure from the Congress, said the party.

The party alleged that people paid Rs 6 lakh to 8.25 lakh for pamphlets of the police recruitment examination. After the paper leak was busted, it was found that the scam was worth more than Rs 250 crores which ruined the future prospects of more than 2 lakh youth in the state, the document said.

Advertisement

During the investigation, a total of 200 suspects in the paper leak case were arrested, most of whom were candidates who had given money to buy the paper. The ruling party ensured that higher ups involved in the scam were not touched, alleged the document.

The Congress government will conduct a fresh investigation into the paper leak case once coming into power, said officials.

The party further alleged irregularities of appointments in Himachal Pradesh University, Central University, Cluster University, Mandi, IIT Mandi, Hamirpur IIIT, Una, Medical College, Nerchok, Hydro Engineering College, Bilaspur,

AIIMS, Bilaspur and other institutions.

Advertisement

Causing harm to a 5500 crore apple economy, the party alleged that rising prices of fertilizers and the GST on packages have adversely impacted farming. The party also slammed private players such as Adani for disrupting market rates by purchasing at Rs 76 against Rs 85 as promised.

The party further highlighted that as per an audio clip a government official was asking for Rs 5 lakh bribe in PPE procurement as part of a larger scam. The former party head Rajiv Bindal eventually had to resign following the irregularity in procurement, said party.

The company from which the essential medical equipments during Covid wave were obtained only existed on paper, the party alleged. The ruling government also skipped protocol to made appointments of persons with RSS background at various positions in the education department, the chargesheet read.