Sunday, Oct 09, 2022

Congress terms projects inaugurations by Himachal CM as “jumla”

State Congress chief Pratibha Singh said on one hand the government is taking loans for its expenditure, and on the other, the CM is doling out sops without any budget considerations.

She demanded a white paper from the ruling BJP justifying the budget announcements being made. The HPCC chief said that the CM is making promises on Re 1 token money. (File)

The Congress on Saturday termed a spate of project inaugurations by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur ahead of elections as ‘jumla’. State Congress chief Pratibha Singh said on one hand the government is taking loans for its expenditure, and on the other, the CM is doling out sops without any budget considerations.

“The state is under a debt of Rs 70,000 crore and the CM is busy in rallies. There is gross misuse of state funds and it’s resources. In the cabinet meetings, big decisions are being taken without any due allocation. And there is no relief being provided by the Centre when it comes to the increasing debt,” said Singh.

“There is increasing unemployment and the BJP does not have time to talk about it. The paper leak exposed the party’s corrupt practices. The countdown to party’s departure has begun,” she added.

Earlier, the Congress state unit urged the Election Commission to announce poll dates at the earliest as BJP was “misusing state paraphernalia” to promote its agenda.

First published on: 09-10-2022 at 08:59:44 pm
