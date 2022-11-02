Congress misled people of Himachal for 75 yrs, BJP only option, says minister

Union Minister Jitendra Singh hailed BJP as the only alternative in the upcoming Himachal elections. Union Science and Technology Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said that Congress has misled people of the state for the last 75 years.

“BJP is the only good option with the people for governance and public welfare. The double engine government has brought all around balanced development to Himachal Pradesh, be it AIIMS at Bilaspur, PGI Satellite Center at Una, 6 Medical Colleges, Bulk Drug Park and Medical Device Park, all these achievements have created new opportunities for employment and investment in Himachal,” said Singh during a presser in Shimla.

In the last five years, an investment of Rs 41 thousand crore has come in Himachal Pradesh, the leader claimed.

At the centre, PM Modi dedicated the world’s largest health insurance scheme Ayushman Bharat to the people and on the same lines, the Himcare scheme in Himachal has been implemented by the Jai Ram government in the state, Singh said.

Taking care of the health of women and to protect them from serious diseases caused by smoke, the Center has distributed free domestic gas connections to 1 lakh 38 thousand women in Himachal under the “Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana”, said the leader. Similarly, Himachal Government has given free domestic gas connections to 3 lakh 35 thousand women under “Grihini Suvidha Yojana”.

“The government of double engine together has spent Rs 165 crore and distributed 4 lakh 73 thousand free gas connections, making Himachal the first state in the country where gas could reach every household making the kitchens smoke free and improving the lives of rural women,” said Singh.

The leader slammed the Congress for not being serious on the OPS promise. “If Congress was so serious on this subject, it could have been implemented during the previous Virbhadra government and the decision to abolish OPS in 2004 was also taken by the then Virbhadra government and Congress is trying to get political mileage on this issue,” Singh said.