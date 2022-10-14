CM now visits Delhi to inform on work done, not request: PM Modi

Taking on previous Congress governments in both Himachal Pradesh and the Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that earlier governments in Shimla and New Delhi paid no attention to the needs and aspirations of the local people, but under BJP, “progress has been made at twice the capacity”.

While the chief minister and leaders from the state earlier had to go to Delhi to get work done, they now go to the national capital “to inform about completion of projects” here, Modi said at a public meeting in Himachal Pradesh’s Una district, after laying the foundation for a bulk drug park and flagging off the latest Vande Bharat Express from Amb Andaura to New Delhi, the fourth train in the series.

Among other development projects launched in Una and Chamba, Modi inaugurated a Rs 128-crore Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) in Una’s Saloh village.

“Earlier, people from Himachal Pradesh would come to Delhi with requests. Today, when the Himachal CM visits Delhi, he brings gifts — he informs us that work has begun on development projects. Himachal today doesn’t beg for its rights; it asserts its rights, and even orders (others). The public is my high command,” Modi said.

Referring to advantages of a “double-engine government” — BJP-led governments at both the Centre and in the state — he said: “Unlike earlier, when Himachal was valued less on its strength and more on the basis of Lok Sabha seat numbers, long-pending demands for educational institutions in the state is being tackled with urgency. Himachal Pradesh had to wait for the double-engine government to get an IIT, IIIT, IIM, and AIIMS (in the state).”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the flagging off ceremony of Vande Bharat Express train, in Una, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. (Photo: PIB via PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the flagging off ceremony of Vande Bharat Express train, in Una, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. (Photo: PIB via PTI)

Ahead of Assembly polls in the hill-state, scheduled by the year-end, Modi said, “We will provide you facilities of the 20th as well as the 21st centuries. Our government is fulfilling the aspirations of 21st-century India. New India is overcoming challenges of the past and is growing rapidly.”

Maintaining that earlier governments in Delhi and Shimla “failed to understand your needs”, the Prime Minister said, “My government is not only fulfilling the needs of the people but is doing it with full strength.”

Advertisement

The BJP’s style of work, he said, does not include “creating hindrances, making undue delays and misguiding”. “We take decisions, make resolutions, fulfill them, and show results,” he claimed.

Modi cited the example of the Nangal Dam-Talwara railway line, in Punjab, just across the state boundary, and pointed out that it was approved 40 years ago. But no progress was seen on the ground for four decades until the current government “took it up in right earnest”, he said.

Modi also said, “Being chosen as one of the only three states for a bulk drug park is a momentous decision for Himachal Pradesh. It is a result of our affection and dedication for the state.”

Advertisement

Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur, Governor Rajendra Arlekar, Union minister Anurag Thakur were among leaders who accompanied Modi.