Covid battle: Centre provides 500 ventilators to Himachal Pradesh

The Centre has agreed to provide 500 ventilators free-of-cost to the Himachal Pradesh government to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, additional chief secretary (health) RD Dhiman on Saturday said. The state will now have a total of 610 ventilators.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur had recently expressed concern over inadequate ventilators in the state during a video conference with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dhiman said, 200 ventilators have already been delivered to the state and are being installed at various medical colleges, district hospitals and other Covid-care health centres. The ventilators have been provided through HLL Lifecare Limited, and were manufactured by Bharat Electronics Limited, a public sector undertaking.

The new ventilators include 178 transport ventilators and 322 intensive care unit ventilators, and health workers and staff members at various institutions are being trained to operate these machines, he said. “An adequate number of ventilators will ensure better treatment of serious patients in case of rise in Covid cases in the future,” added Dhiman.

Retd IPS officer booked for abusing medical officer

The Shimla police have booked Dalveer Singh Yadav, a retired IPS officer, who allegedly refused to provide his samples for Covid-19 test to a medical officer and used abusive language against him.

Yadav had come to Kotgarh from Etawah in Uttar Pradesh to stay with his son on June 9, and was placed under home quarantine, the police said.

Ankush Thakur, a medical officer at the Kotgarh civil hospital, alleged that he visited the residence of the district forest officer in Kotgarh, where Yadav was staying, on Wednesday to collect his samples for Covid-19 testing.

However, when asked, Yadav used abusive and offensive language against him and refused to provide his samples, Thakur alleged in his complaint to the police. Acting on the complaint, the police have registered a case against Yadav under section 188 (disobedience of a public order) and 504 (intentional insult) of the IPC and section 3(1) of the Epidemic Diseases Act at the police station in Kumarsain.

Bhawanagar police station sealed

The Bhawanagar police station in Kinnaur district has sealed after three officials, including two head constables aged 26 and 32 years and a 24-year-old constable, posted there tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday, an official said. Two of them had returned from their homes in Kangra on June 12 after taking leave for a few days. One of the three also recently remained on temporary duty at Chaura.

The entire staff of the police station has also been quarantined to check the spread of the deadly virus, the district oficial said.

The areas between Lutuksa and Dat Sungra in Bhawanagar have been identified as containment zone.

Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner Gopal Chand has issued an order to declare Bhawanagar town as containment zone to contain the infection.

The three cops have been shifted to the Reckong Peo Covid care centre.

10 new cases in state

Himachal Pradesh reported 10 new Covid-19 cases Saturday, including five in Bilaspur, three in Kinnaur and two in Mandi. The total case tally in Himachal is now 875, including 356 active cases.

Those in Bilaspur include a three-year-old child. All of them recently returned from Delhi-NCR.

Himachal Pradesh has reported eight deaths due to the virus so far. A total of 358 are active cases.

Hamirpur has the maximum number of active cases in the state at 109, followed by 108 in Kangra, 45 in Solan, 28 in Una, 19 in Shimla, 17 in Bilaspur, 13 in Sirmaur, 12 in Chamba, four in Kinnaur, two in Mandi, and one in Kullu.

