Saturday, Sep 03, 2022

Centre okays 229-cr STP for Shimla

The project will be completed within the next three years and is aimed at functioning for 30 years.

Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL) has taken up a project to lay 230-kilometer fresh sewage network. (Representational/File)

The Centre has approved a Rs 229 crore sewage treatment project for Shimla town, Himachal Pradesh Urban Development Minister Suresh Bharadwaj said Saturday.

The project will be completed within the next three years and is aimed at functioning for 30 years.

For the project, being funded by World Bank, a detailed project report had been submitted to the Central Public Health and Environmental Engineering Organization (CPHEEO), which further gave approval.

Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL) has taken up a project to lay 230-kilometer fresh sewage network.

First published on: 04-09-2022 at 05:00:10 am
