Centre approves setting up of 5 new oxygen manufacturing plants in HP

A 20 kilolitre cryogenic tank has also been installed at IGMC Shimla and its trial will be held in a few days, a health official said. (Representational)

The centre has approved the setting up of five new oxygen manufacturing plants in Himachal Pradesh, health officials said on Sunday.

In coordination with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), two pressure swing adsorption (PSA) plants will be established at IGMC hospital in Shimla, and one each at regional hospital in Una, military hospital in Yol and regional hospital in Solan, an official said, adding that each of the plants will have a production capacity of 1,000 litres per minute (LPM).

He said a 20 kilolitre cryogenic tank has also been installed at IGMC Shimla and its trial will be held in a few days.

According to an oxygen logistics team, around 67 metric tonnes (MT) of oxygen is being produced in Himachal daily, out of which 56 MT is consumed.