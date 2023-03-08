5 killed, 4 injured as car rams labourers heading to work in Himachal’s Dharampur

Five labourers were killed and four others were injured when a car rammed into them in Solan (Himachal Pradesh) on Tuesday. As per officials, the accident occurred in Dharampur, on the Shimla-Kalka highway, when a speeding Innova crashed into the labourers heading to work.

Police said that owing to high speed, the driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the labourers. While five labourers were killed on the spot, two of them were rushed to Chandigarh for further treatment. Two other victims were admitted to Maharishi Markandeswar Hospital, police said.

The labourers were walking in a queue when the car rammed into them and crashed into a barrier. The impact of the collision was such that many victims got trapped under the vehicle.

The deceased were identified as Guddu Yadav, Raja Verma, Nippu, Moti Lal Yadav and Sunny. They hailed from Kasganj in UP and Champaran in Bihar and were temporarily residing in Himachal Pradesh for work.

The injured were identified as Mahesh Rajbhar, Babu, Arjun Rajbhar and Aditya.

The local residents spotted the migrant labourers lying on the road and informed the authorities. The driver, 23-year-old Rajesh Kumar, was apprehended by Solan police.

Solan Superintendent of Police Virender Sharma said Rajesh Kumar had a driver’s licence only for two-wheelers.

The police have filed a case of rash driving and death due to negligence in this connection and are investigating further.

HP Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu expressed condolences on the death of the five labourers. The CM assured timely medical treatment and assistance to the aggrieved families.