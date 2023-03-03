scorecardresearch
Friday, Mar 03, 2023
One dead, over 40 injured as bus rolls off road in Himachal’s Bilaspur

The private bus was carrying tourists from Manali and was heading towards Haryana.

Himachal Bilaspur bus accidentAs per officials, the incident took place on Friday morning.

One person died and more than 40 persons were injured after a bus went off road in Himachal’s Bilaspur. As per officials, the incident took place on Friday morning.

The private bus was carrying tourists from Manali and was heading towards Haryana. Prime facie informations suggests that the bus overturned after it lost control near Jabli on the Manali Chandigarh Highway.

The loud sound of the crash alerted the locals and the passengers were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Local police and disaster management officials have been deployed at the site to ensure further rescue operations.

First published on: 03-03-2023 at 11:58 IST
