Bus discount, free power up to 125 units in Himachal

To mark Himachal Day, the Jai Ram Thakur government Friday announced 125 units of free power, 50 per cent discount in fare for women on HRTC buses and free water for rural consumers.

Thakur made the announcements while presiding over the 75th state-level Himachal Day function in the historic town of Chowgan in Chamba district. The state is scheduled to go to polls in December this year.

The CM said that 50 per cent discount on HRTC bus fare for women will put a burden of about Rs 60 crore on the

state exchequer. He said consumers using up to 125 electricity units will not be charged anything from July 1.

With this decision, about 11.5 lakh consumers will get benefit of about Rs 250 crore. Earlier, this limit was 60 units per month.

Thakur also announced that no water bill will be charged from families living in rural areas. This will provide financial benefits of Rs 30 crore to all rural families.

Thakur’s announcements drew flak from the Aam Aadmi Party which accused him of “copying” the “Arvind Kejriwal model of governance” in New Delhi. Addressing a press conference in Delhi, senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia said the Himachal Pradesh government’s announcements ahead of Assembly polls in the state are an attempt to “hoodwink” people, as the saffron party has always said it is “completely” against freebies like free electricity.