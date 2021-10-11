scorecardresearch
Bus crashes into house in HP’s Chamba, 34 injured

34 passengers travelling in the bus suffered injuries

By: PTI | Shimla |
October 11, 2021 8:47:54 am
Mangled remains of the bus in Chamba Sunday. (Photo Pradeep Kumar)

Thirty-four people were injured when their bus ploughed into a house in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district on Sunday, an official said. He said the driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle and fell onto a house.

The 34 passengers travelling in the bus suffered injuries and they were rushed to Chamba medical college hospital, the official said.

