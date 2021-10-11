Bus crashes into house in HP’s Chamba, 34 injured

By: PTI | Shimla |
October 11, 2021 8:47:54 am
October 11, 2021 8:47:54 am
Thirty-four people were injured when their bus ploughed into a house in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district on Sunday, an official said. He said the driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle and fell onto a house.
The 34 passengers travelling in the bus suffered injuries and they were rushed to Chamba medical college hospital, the official said.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Shimla News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd