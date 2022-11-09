Brother-sister duo goes missing during crisis: Yogi targets Rahul and Priyanka

Campaigning for the BJP in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday, in a sustained attack on Congress, said that “the brother-sister duo” goes missing in the time of crisis, alluding to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

“In the time of crisis, the brother-sister duo disappears from the country, while under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the world looks up to India whenever it faces a problem,” he said at a BJP rally in Anni.

“Have you ever seen this brother-sister duo of Congress during any crisis? During every crisis, unhe Italy mein naani yaad aati hain, Kullu aur Anni nahi (they remember their grandmother in Italy, but not Kullu and Anni),” he added.

On Tuesday, the BJP chief minister held rallies in Palampur, Anni, and Theog constituencies as Himachal Pradesh heads for polling on Saturday. In the last four days, he has addressed 12 rallies, stressing on party’s Hindutva agenda and national schemes while targeting the Gandhi family.

Addressing a rally in the Palampur Assembly constituency, the UP CM talked about the Ram temple being constructed in Ayodhya. “The National Working Committee of the BJP had for the first time passed a resolution in Palampur for the construction of Ram temple at Ram Janmabhoomi,” Adityanath said, adding that 55 per cent of the construction work of the Ram temple has been completed.

Elections for the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly are scheduled to be held on November 12.