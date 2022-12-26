scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 25, 2022

BJP submits memorandum against move to shut institutions in Himachal

The BJP claimed that the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government has wound up over 500 institutions, including tehsils, primary health centres and community health centres, Patwari circles, revenue sub-division sections, police stations, etc., across the state.

Congress responded to BJP’s allegations stating that these departments had been created for the purpose of vote bank.
The BJP, now in the Opposition in Himachal Pradesh Assembly, on Sunday submitted a memorandum to HP Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar against the Congress’s move to shut down several government institutions in the state after coming to power in the hill state.

The BJP claimed that the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government has wound up over 500 institutions, including tehsils, primary health centres and community health centres, Patwari circles, revenue sub-division sections, police stations, etc., across the state. The memorandum was submitted by Jai Ram Thakur.

Congress responded to BJP's allegations stating that these departments had been created for the purpose of vote bank. "The previous BJP government in the state had opened over 590 institutions at the fag end of its tenure without making any budgetary provisions and without recruiting the required staff. It was done with the sole objective of wooing voters. During the last six months, it went on a spree opening health, education, revenue and other institutions.," said CM Sukhu.

First published on: 26-12-2022 at 02:50:32 am
