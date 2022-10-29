BJP shifts gears, to hold rally in all of Himachal’s 68 constituencies on Monday

The political heat and dust is set to rise in Himachal Pradesh with BJP’s star campaigners hitting the campaign trail on October 30 when the ruling party has planned simultaneous rallies in all 68 Assembly constituencies as part of its Vijay Sankalp Abhiyan.

As per party officials, at least five Union ministers, three chief ministers, and four state ministers will be among some 30 key leaders who will be holding campaign rallies on Monday. The show of strength by the BJP comes at a time when the party is busy containing rebellion, that primarily began following the decision to not give tickets to 11 MLAs and field several new faces.

All eyes will be fixed on the back to back rallies that BJP national president J P Nadda will be holding in Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu, and Manali. Kullu has emerged as point of internal conflict in BJP where erstwhile ruler Maheshwar Singh is yet to withdraw his nomination as an independent candidate. Maheshwar was denied a ticket at the last minute after his son filed nomination as an Independent candidate from Banjar. On Thursday, Maheshwar announced he did not want to take the party on, but added that “if my supporters still insist, only then will I contest as an Independent”.