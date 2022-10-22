scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

BJP rebel files nomination with a question: ‘mera kya kasoor?’

The BJP has fielded sitting MLA from Nalagarh, L S Rana who recently quit the Congress to join the BJP. Rana had defeated Thakur in 2017, while in 2012 Thakur had defeated him.

Krishan Lal Thakur’s rally in Nalagarh, Friday. (Express Photo by Navjeevan Gopal)

Mera kya kasoor? (what is my fault?).” Posters with this peculiar question dotted a rally organised by BJP rebel Krishan Lal Thakur in Nalagarh on Friday as the former MLA danced his way to file his nomination papers as an Independent candidate for November 12 Himachal Pradesh elections.

Maine school upgrade karwaye… kya ye hai mera kasoor? Hospital mein naye bed sanction karwaye… kya ye hai mera kasoor? Naye college banwaye.. kya ye hai mera kasoor (was it my fault that I got schools upgraded, got sanctioned new beds in hospital, got new colleges)?,” said Thakur while listing his works.

Thakur filed his nomination papers amid a show of strength that had foot-tapping flavour from the neighboring Punjab. He hired a Malwai giddha group from Khanna, a “dholi” and “shehnai” players. Thakur clapped and danced his way to file the nomination, but during his speech where he asked what his “kasoor” was, he broke down several times. En route, his supporters lifted him on their shoulders.

Addressing a gathering in Nalagarh in the evening, Thakur declared that it was “dharma yudh (war for righteousness)” and that “it will not be fought by K L (read Krishan Lal Thakur), but by you all”. Thakur said denial of ticket to him was not “cheating” with him, but “with the people of Nalagarh”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
T20 World Cup: Suryakumar Yadav’s wife says lifestyle changes helpe...Premium
T20 World Cup: Suryakumar Yadav’s wife says lifestyle changes helpe...
UPSC Key-October 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘India-Russia Trade’ or ‘C...Premium
UPSC Key-October 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘India-Russia Trade’ or ‘C...
What makes Rishab Shetty’s Kantara one of the highest-grossing Kannada fi...Premium
What makes Rishab Shetty’s Kantara one of the highest-grossing Kannada fi...
The Nano plant: 11 yrs later, BJP on her tail, Mamata Banerjee changes gearPremium
The Nano plant: 11 yrs later, BJP on her tail, Mamata Banerjee changes gear

The BJP has fielded sitting MLA from Nalagarh, L S Rana who recently quit the Congress to join the BJP. Rana had defeated Thakur in 2017, while in 2012 Thakur had defeated him.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 22-10-2022 at 01:51:50 am
Next Story

To quell rebellion, BJP talks tough: suspension for six years

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 21: Latest News
Advertisement