BJP rebel files nomination with a question: ‘mera kya kasoor?’

“Mera kya kasoor? (what is my fault?).” Posters with this peculiar question dotted a rally organised by BJP rebel Krishan Lal Thakur in Nalagarh on Friday as the former MLA danced his way to file his nomination papers as an Independent candidate for November 12 Himachal Pradesh elections.

“Maine school upgrade karwaye… kya ye hai mera kasoor? Hospital mein naye bed sanction karwaye… kya ye hai mera kasoor? Naye college banwaye.. kya ye hai mera kasoor (was it my fault that I got schools upgraded, got sanctioned new beds in hospital, got new colleges)?,” said Thakur while listing his works.

Thakur filed his nomination papers amid a show of strength that had foot-tapping flavour from the neighboring Punjab. He hired a Malwai giddha group from Khanna, a “dholi” and “shehnai” players. Thakur clapped and danced his way to file the nomination, but during his speech where he asked what his “kasoor” was, he broke down several times. En route, his supporters lifted him on their shoulders.

Addressing a gathering in Nalagarh in the evening, Thakur declared that it was “dharma yudh (war for righteousness)” and that “it will not be fought by K L (read Krishan Lal Thakur), but by you all”. Thakur said denial of ticket to him was not “cheating” with him, but “with the people of Nalagarh”.

The BJP has fielded sitting MLA from Nalagarh, L S Rana who recently quit the Congress to join the BJP. Rana had defeated Thakur in 2017, while in 2012 Thakur had defeated him.