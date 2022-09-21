BJP: Over `5,000 crore being spent on ropeways in HP

The ropeway project will be a milestone in state tourism and over Rs 5,000 crore are being spent on upcoming ropeway projects, the Himachal Pradesh BJP unit has said. (Photo source: Twitter / India Infra Hub)

The ropeway project will be a milestone in state tourism and over Rs 5,000 crore are being spent on upcoming ropeway projects, the Himachal Pradesh BJP unit has said.

The government is likely to complete the ropeway project in Dharamshala by the end of the year, said state party spokesperson Mohit Sud.

As per the ‘Udaan’ scheme, heliports at five places — Shimla , Mandi, Rampur, Dharamshala and Baddi have already been built. A heli-taxi service between Chandigarh and four cities has also been started. In Mandi, the development report for the airport has reached the last stage and construction is also expected to begin soon, the party said.

For promotion of tourism across rural regions, more than 250 crores have been accepted as per development schemes. A special focus has been given to homestays in villages as well and the capacity of rooms has been increased from 3 to 4 in each unit.

The next focus of the government in terms of tourism promotion will be on water sports, said officials.

Earlier on Monday, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had said the BJP government has also given importance to water sports activities in the reservoirs of hydroelectric projects in the state