BJP lines up stars; PM Modi to address rallies from Nov 5-9

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address BJP’s election rallies in Himachal Pradesh from November 5 to 9, state party president Suresh Kashyap on Thursday said. As per tentative programme, the prime minister will address rallies in Shimla, Hamirpur, Kangra and Mandi, he said.

Kashyap said BJP chief J P Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Union ministers Bhupender Yadav, Anurag Thakur, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Smriti Irani, party spokesperson Sambit Patra and several other prominent leaders will also address election meetings.

The dates for their election rallies are being finalised, he added.

The ruling party has prepared a list of 40 star campaigners that also includes Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, party national general secretary Dushyant Kumar Gupta and Lok Sabha MP from Delhi Manoj Tiwari.

To a query, Kashyap said efforts were on to persuade rebel BJP candidates to withdraw their nominations. Those rebel BJP candidates who will not withdraw their nominations will be expelled from the party for six years, the Shimla MP added.

However, he expressed hope that the rebel candidates would withdraw their nominations and the situation would not arise to expel them from the party. The last date for the withdrawal of nomination papers for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections is October 29.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Anurag Thakur, addressing public meetings at Chamboh, Jauh Badhani and Mundkhar villages of the Bhoranj assembly constituency, urged the people of Himachal Pradesh to vote the BJP again to power for development to continue. “The wheel of development in the state should continue. So it is very important to bring back the BJP government,” he said.

The Union Information and Broadcasting Minister said the “double-engine government” of the BJP at the Centre and the state had provided a tension-free environment to the people across the country and Himachal Pradesh. Thakur counted various “achievements” of BJP governments at the Centre and in the state on the occasion.