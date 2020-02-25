Only those who say ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ will stay in India: Himachal CM on Delhi violence

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Reacting to the incidents of violence in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur Tuesday said only those who would say ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ will stay in India.

Responding to media queries following the first sitting of the Vidhan Sabha’s Budget Session, Thakur said, “Bharat mein Bharat Mata ki Jai karne wala rahega… aur jo nahi bolega, jo Bharat ka virodh karega, sanvidhanik vyavasthaon ka sammaan nahi karega, niraadar karega, baar baar karega, unke baare mei nischit roop se vichar karne ki aavyashakta hai (Only that person who says Bharat Mata ki jai will stay in India…and the one who does not say it, who will oppose India, will not respect the Constitution, will repeatedly dishonour it, there is definitely a need to think about them).” Follow Delhi violence Live Updates

Replying to a question on whether the violence is a fallout of politics during US President Donald Trump’s India visit, Thakur said, “From a political viewpoint — ‘mahaul kharab ho, Bharat mei theek nahi chal raha hai, ye kharab ho gya, vo kharab ho raha hai’ — those who are acting with this mentality, I think the time has come to deal with them firmly.”

Countering the CM, CPI(M) MLA from Theog, Rakesh Singha, said, “I do not know the context of the statement but the Constitution and the Preamble are the biggest ‘Jai’ for an Indian. It is up to an individual to say ‘Jai’ or ‘Inquilab’ or ‘Vande Mataram’ — terms which have come out of our freedom movement. Is there anything bigger than the Constitution which emphasises our unity in diversity? These people are trying to portray themselves as desh-premi but they are only undermining the diversity of our country and creating baseless debates by promoting hatred.”

Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Kuldeep Rathore also accused the BJP for polarising the country on communal lines. “The BJP government at the Centre is responsible for the country’s situation today. They are working to divide the country and create communal polarisation. They brought this law (CAA) to divert people’s attention from the deteriorating economic conditions. We condemn the violence and there should be strict action against the perpetrators,” he said.

At least 13 people have been killed in the incidents of violence in some areas of northeast Delhi over the contentious citizenship law, with police imposing Section 144 of CrPC in the affected area. While Jaffrabad road, blocked by anti-CAA protesters since Saturday night, has been cleared by the Delhi Police, a shoot-at-sight order has been issued in some affected areas.

The area had been on edge since Sunday when a rally by BJP’s Kapil Mishra to counter anti-CAA protests was followed by waves of stone-pelting.

