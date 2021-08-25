Bar body to send resolution to CJ, Centre; CM defends state police chief

THE HIMACHAL Pradesh High Court Bar Association has decided to send a resolution against state Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu to the Union government, the Governor of Himachal Pradesh, the chief minister and acting Chief Justice of the High Court after an advocate alleged that he had misbehaved with her.

A General House meeting of the association was called Tuesday on the complaint of the advocate, who alleged that DGP Kundu had misbehaved with her when he visited a property related to Himalayan Brahmo Samaj a few days ago.

A video clip in connection with the alleged incident was shown during the meeting, after which the Bar Association decided to send a complaint to high functionaries.

Speaking to mediapersons after the Cabinet meeting Tuesday, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that people from the Brahmo Samaj had complained multiple times that they were being harassed so they leave the property by people who wanted to grab it, so he had sent the DGP to the spot so he could examine the situation himself.

“The DGP tried to explain to them that they cannot take the law in their own hands. The complainant and others misbehaved with the DGP too. There has been an investigation into this as per law.” said the CM.

“We respect advocates that but that does not mean that they can go to the temple and harass the priests there. It is condemnable the way they behaved with the DGP,” he added.

On Tuesday evening, he tweeted: “The way some people misbehaved with representatives of the Shri Ramkrishna Math Mission Ashram in Shimla is condemnable. The state police has investigated the matter on the complaint of the ashram’s priests. The public is requested to abide by the rules at religious places.”

State Health and Family Welfare Minister Rajiv Saijal too condemned the incident.

On Monday evening, the state police had tweeted two videos related to the incident where the complainant and others allegedly entered the temple and misbehaved with the priests.

“Dev Bhoomi Himachal is a place where gods and temples are revered and respected. Elements that disturb our religious culture and its sanctity will be dealt with strictly. On the complaint of the temple priests, Shimla Police takes prompt action,” the post had said.

On Tuesday evening, it tweeted: “The strong stand taken in bringing justice to the victimised priests of Ramakrishna mission in protecting their rights to live a life with dignity is appreciated by the Government of Himachal Pradesh.”

The property belongs to the Brahmo Samaj but its trustees had gifted part of it to the Ramakrishna Mission. The complainant’s father was appointed caretaker there and now claims that he is also part of the trust. They even opened a bank account in the name of Brahmo Samaj, which was investigated by the police and a challan was filed in court.