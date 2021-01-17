Avian flu seems ‘contained’ at Pong Dam: Pong Dam Wildlife official

Water birds started dying in large numbers in and around the wetland in late December, and samples of some of the carcasses tested positive for H5N1 avian influenza on January 4.(File)

The avian flu outbreak among migratory birds at the Pong Dam Lake wildlife sanctuary in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh “appears to be contained” with a sharp decline in mortalities for the past five days, the state wildlife wing said in a statement Sunday.

Twenty-one more birds were found dead in the sanctuary on Sunday, including only one in the entire Dhameta range of the sanctuary, chief wildlife warden Archana Sharma said. She said that the wildlife staff continue to work in the sanctuary as per recommended epidiological protocols, and drone technology is being use to monitor the inaccessible areas of the wetland.

Water birds started dying in large numbers in and around the wetland in late December, and samples of some of the carcasses tested positive for H5N1 avian influenza on January 4. Since Thursday, the daily mortalities have fallen below the 100 mark. A total of 4,921 migratory birds have been found dead at the wetland so far.