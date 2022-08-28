scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

At startup trek launch, Himachal CM: Focus on better tech, research

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur. (File)

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur stressed on the government’s resolve for better technology and research during his visit to IIT Mandi on Saturday. The CM inaugurated the 6th edition of the Himalayan Startup Trek, the university’s annual startup event that sees participation from investors, inventors and businessmen.

The CM recalled that PM Modi during his Independence Day speech from the Red Fort gave a slogan ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisaan, Jai Vigyan and Jai Anusandhan’, underlining the importance of technology and research. He also appreciated the good work being done by IIT Mandi. The CM said that Himalayan Startup Trek was symbolic of the emerging startup ecosystem in the state. He added that the Department of Science and Technology, Ministry of Electronics has provided Rs 110 crore for IIT Mandi iHub and HCI Foundation. He said that the Department of Science and Technology, Startup India and Himachal Pradesh Government has also provided an amount of Rs 70 crore for supporting the startup and that out of this amount over Rs 10 crore has been provided to the IIT Mandi by the state.

The CM said that the state government has taken various steps in the last about five years to create a conducive ecosystem for startups in the state for their growth. He said that youth should capitalize on the support programmes being initiated by the government and create sustainable solutions that impact the country.

