Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 01, 2018
Artificial intelligence and its impact on insurance industry Sponsored

Artificial intelligence and its impact on insurance industry
  • At Shimla mental rehab for two years, Mysore woman set to return home

At Shimla mental rehab for two years, Mysore woman set to return home

The woman was found abandoned by the police in Kangra in 2016 and was brought to the hospital as patient. Padma speaks only Kannada.

Written by Ashwani Sharma | Shimla | Published: August 2, 2018 12:56:13 am

Languishing at Himachal Hospital of Mental Health and Rehabilitation in Shimla for the last two years, Padma Samptha is set to reunite with her family.

The woman was found abandoned by the police in Kangra in 2016 and was brought to the hospital as patient. Padma speaks only Kannada.

Recently, social activist Suneela Sharma was able to trace Padma’s village in Mysore and establish some contacts following the intervention of Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur, whose wife Dr Sadhna Thakur incidentally hails from Karnataka.

On Tuesday, a five-member team from Karnataka, including Padma’s cousin, reached Shimla to take Padma back home, sources said. “The team interacted with Padma. They will take a flight from Chandigarh on Thursday,” HHMHR Senior Medical Superintendent Dr Sanjay Pathak said.

For all the latest Shimla News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement