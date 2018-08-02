At Shimla mental rehab for two years, Mysore woman set to return home

Languishing at Himachal Hospital of Mental Health and Rehabilitation in Shimla for the last two years, Padma Samptha is set to reunite with her family.

The woman was found abandoned by the police in Kangra in 2016 and was brought to the hospital as patient. Padma speaks only Kannada.

Recently, social activist Suneela Sharma was able to trace Padma’s village in Mysore and establish some contacts following the intervention of Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur, whose wife Dr Sadhna Thakur incidentally hails from Karnataka.

On Tuesday, a five-member team from Karnataka, including Padma’s cousin, reached Shimla to take Padma back home, sources said. “The team interacted with Padma. They will take a flight from Chandigarh on Thursday,” HHMHR Senior Medical Superintendent Dr Sanjay Pathak said.

