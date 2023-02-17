Anurag Thakur launches 24X7 DD channel dedicated to Himachal Pradesh

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur launched a 24X7 Doordarshan channel dedicated to Himachal Pradesh on Thursday. HP Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu shared the stage with Thakur to launch ‘Doordarshan Himachal’ during an event in Shimla.

DD Himachal will be available on DTH. Thakur said, “We have set up studios with ultramodern equipment, created digital walls and linked them with DTH to expand coverage.” The channel will highlight information related to art, culture, tradition, tourism, religious places, and various achievements of the state.

“The channel is a crucial means to understand the culture and tradition of a particular region. Earlier the content was available only for four hours. There was a need to reform it. With 24×7 availability and live programming throughout the day, the audience will be engaged with news from across the world and information about the state and the country. This will be a revolutionary step,” Thakur said.

CM Sukhu attributed the national telecast of Doordarshan to former PM Indira Gandhi and said that the channel has grown by leaps and bounds over the years. The CM thanked the Union minister for realising the potential of Doordarshan to reach out to remote and far-flung areas of Himachal Pradesh.

Sukhu said the launch of the DD channel for HP was made possible as Thakur, who also hails from the state, is the information and broadcasting minister. The economy of Himachal Pradesh depends on tourism and DD should promote the state’s tourism in a big way to attract the tourists, CM said.

There is also a need to strengthen the sports infrastructure to nourish the sports talent, for which cooperation of the Union Sports Minister is needed, Sukhu said. “I hope the Union minister will also advocate for Himachal’s share in all the centrally sponsored schemes,” the CM added.

Apart from tourism promotion, programmes on Himachali folk music will also be telecast on the lines of Doordarshan’s famous programme “Chitrahaar”. Three news bulletins of 30 minutes duration would be broadcast on DD Himachal, Thakur added.