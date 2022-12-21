Anup Kumar Rattan is Himachal Pradesh’s new Advocate General

The Himachal Pradesh government has notified the appointment of Anup Kumar Rattan as the Advocate General in an order issued late Tuesday. Rattan replaces Ashok Sharma, who was appointed the state’s advocate general during the BJP tenure.

Rattan pursued law from Himachal Pradesh University in the late 90s. During this period, he was also active in student politics and became a member of the Congress party’s youth wing NSUI. Rattan came into contact with several leaders who went on to pursue active politics.

Rattan hails from a family with a legal background and has been practising law in the high court for more than two decades. He has been a counsel in several high-profile cases and crucial Public Interest Litigations (PILs).

Considered to be close to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Rattan has also written in several media organisations on legal issues. In the previous Virbhadra Singh government, Rattan served as the state’s additional advocate general.

Under Article 165(1) of the Constitution, it is the duty of the Advocate General to give advice to the Government of the State upon such legal matters and to perform such other duties of a legal character. The Department of Advocate General State of Himachal Pradesh came into existence in 1971.