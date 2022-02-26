32 airlifted Himachal residents to be bussed from Delhi and Mumbai: CM Jai Ram Thakur

Thirty-two people from Himachal Pradesh who will be airlifted from Ukraine on Saturday will be brought to the state on government buses free of cost, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has told the Assembly.

An Air India flight carrying 15 people from the state and other Indians stranded in the east European country will reach Delhi by 7 pm from the Romanian capital city of Bucharest, he said. Another flight from Romania will land in Mumbai with, among others, 17 residents of the state.

He said the evacuees would board buses of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation and the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation after undergoing RT-PCR tests for coronavirus at the airports.

Approximately 130 students from the state have been stranded in Ukraine since Russia invaded it on Thursday morning, Thakur said, adding that this number might go up. He said a letter was written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday urging the central government to speed up the evacuation. The external affairs ministry is trying to evacuate Indians through Hungary, Romania, Serbia and other neighbouring countries of Ukraine.

Congress legislator Asha Kumari raised the issue in the House and urged immediate action to rescue the stranded residents of the state.