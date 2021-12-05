AIIMS Bilaspur to be ready in 6 months, says BJP president JP Nadda

National president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), JP Nadda, on Sunday declared that the AIIMS Bilaspur facility will be made fully functional within the next six months and the people of the state will soon be able to avail highly specialised medical facilities without having to travel outside.

Nadda, who was in Bilaspur on Sunday to felicitate Covid vaccination workers on the occasion of achieving cent per cent vaccination of targeted eligible population, said many more new AIIMS were coming up across the country.

“Setting up of AIIMS campuses outside Delhi was a vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The first AIIMS was established in Delhi way back in 1960. At present, as many as 22 AIIMS were coming up in the entire country,” Nadda said.

Talking about AIIMS Bilaspur, Nadda said that the foundation stone of this institution was laid about three years ago by the Prime Minister himself, and work was supposed to have been completed a year ago. However, construction slowed down after the Covid pandemic. He added that Himachal Pradesh has already got a Rs 500 crore satellite centre of PGI Chandigarh at Una.

The national BJP president added that even the most advanced nations, like the US, had failed to tackle the pandemic the way India did. India, a nation of 130 crore people led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has today succeeded to check this pandemic by launching the biggest vaccination campaign of the world. He said that as many as 127 crore vaccination doses have been administered in the country, with vaccines now also being supplied to about 50 countries of the world.

Nadda, a former Union health minister himself, said that the state of Himachal Pradesh has become a frontrunner in the fields of education, health, social services sector due to the able leadership of Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur, who has been working with dedication to ensure that Himachal emerged as a role model for others.

Earlier in the day, Nadda, along with Union Minister of Health, Chemicals, and Fertilizers, Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur, and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur, had inaugurated the OPD facility at AIIMS Kothipura in Bilaspur for public use.

Speaking at the occasion, Union minister, Mandaviya, said that AIIMS was the biggest gift of the Union government to the state. He then went on to add that the world had acknowledged the brainpower of India, three out of ten scientists in NASA being from the country.

While addressing the event, Chief Minister, Thakur, said that Sunday was a historic occasion for the people of the state as a big milestone has been set in the field of providing the best health services in the state with the start of the OPD facility in AIIMS Bilaspur. He said that now the people of the state will be able to avail super-specialty treatment of all kinds of diseases at AIIMS in Bilaspur.