Thursday, Sep 29, 2022

Ahead of festive season, Himachal Pradesh Cabinet hikes pension

The move is expected to benefit about 86,200 pensioners/family pensioners in the age group of 65 to 80 years, officials said.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur (File)

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday, chaired by CM Jai Ram Thakur, passed several decisions regarding employment and pensions ahead of the festive season.

A pension allowance of 5%, 10% and 15%, respectively for pensioners/family pensioners and all India Service pensioners/family pensioners belonging to the state cadre will be given on their revised original pension or family pension from the prospective date. The move is expected to benefit about 86,200 pensioners/family pensioners in the age group of 65 to 80 years, officials said.

The report of the cabinet sub-committee for assessment and redressal of various issues in deployment of staff on outsourcing basis in government departments by service providers in Himachal Pradesh was placed before the Cabinet and given an in principle approval. A policy document will be drafted as well, officials said.

According to the recommendations of the cabinet sub-committee, ‘Himachal Pradesh Kaushal Vikas and Rozgar Nigam Company’ would be established by changing the name of existing ‘Himachal Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Nigam’ under the provisions of Company Act, 2013. This Company will ensure deployment of skilled, semi-skilled and
other manpower in government departments and other state government organisations.

The Cabinet decided that the process of sponsoring eligible sportspersons or issuing non-availability certificate to the requisitioning departments by the Youth Services department would be made time bound so that recruitment process could be completed at the earliest. The vacancies will be filled after waiting for a period of at least six weeks for the recommendation or non-availability certificate from the youth services and sports department.

The cabinet has decided that 50% concession would also be provided to women passengers in bus fare for certain intra-state routes between Punjab and Himachal.
All the women passengers who travel within the state will get this concession on the ordinary bus irrespective of the fact as to whether the bus travels outside the state or not at any time during its course of travel, said officials.

First published on: 29-09-2022 at 06:31:29 am
