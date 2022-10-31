scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 31, 2022

After withdrawal of nominations: Many rebels still in fray, may dent BJP, Congress vote share

BJP national president JP Nadda during a rally in Manali on Sunday.

As withdrawal of nominations closed on Saturday, rebel candidates will continue to remain a trouble for both BJP and Congress. In Chief Minister Jairam Thakur’s home district Mandi, three BJP rebel candidates will be contesting as independents. Higher functionaries of the party, including national president JP Nadda and Thakur have been reaching out to rebel leaders to soothe the rebellion.

While the candidature of Gian Chand as an independent has been accepted in Nachan, former minister Roop Singh’s son Abhishek Thakur has not withdrawn his nomination from Sundernagar and will be posing a challenge to candidate Rakesh Jamwal. In Mandi Sadar, Parveen Sharma, a supporter of former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal, will be up against BJP’s Anil Sharma. Champa Thakur is the Congress candidate from Mandi.

In the Kangra region, Vipin Nehria, district president of the BJP ST Morcha, from Dharamsala will be fighting this election as an independent. Hundreds of party workers had resigned from party posts in Vipin who enjoys the support of the Gaddi community. Kirpal Singh Parmar, former Rajya Sabha member from Fatehpur; Manohar Dhiman, former MLA from Indora; Kulbhash Chaudhary from Kangra and sitting MLA turned rebel Hoshiyar Singh from Dehra, have filed their nominations as independent candidates. Kulbhash Chaudhary and other BJP leaders in the region had expressed discontent with Pawan Kajal defecting from Congress.

Former BJP MLA KL Thakur will be fighting as a rebel candidate from Nalagarh while GL Musafir, a seven-time MLA will be contesting as independent from Pachad after being denied a ticket by Congress. After a string of efforts, the BJP was able to convince former MP Maheshwar Singh to withdraw his nomination as independent from Kullu. The leader’s ticket had been canceled after he failed to convince his son to not fight as independent from Banjar.

Congress party has been able to convince nine rebels- Kamal Kishore from Indora, Vijay Kumar and Rakesh Kumar from Dehra, Karan Parmar from Shahpur, Lal Singh Kaushal from Nachan, Kuldeep Kumar former minister from Chintputni, Dr Bheeru Ram Kishore ex MLA from Jhandutta, Tilak Raj from Bilaspur, Shamsher Ali from Paonta Sahib and Sabla Ram Chauhan from Choupal.

MLA Subhash Manglet from Chopal and former MLA Jagjivan Pal from Sullah will continue to pose trouble for the Congress as rebel candidates.

First published on: 31-10-2022 at 06:32:10 am
Congress expresses concern over removal of vendors from Kajheri market

Live Blog

