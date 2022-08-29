After Congress, AAP poll promises: BJP reiterates its 125 units free electricity promise in HP

The BJP government in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday reiterated its promise of 125 free units of electricity ahead of Assembly polls in the state. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur announced to launch ‘125 units of free electricity’ scheme for consumers across the state at a function organised by HP State Electricity Board on Sunday.

The announcement is in continuation of the ruling BJP’s 125 free electricity units scheme implemented by the state earlier. The poll promise comes in the wake of Congress promising 300 free electricity units if voted to power and AAP’s electricity subsidy model that they wish to implement in poll-bound states.

The CM said that the government’s recent announcement of electricity subsidy has benefitted over 14 lakh consumers who are now getting zero bills.

Thakur added that the state generates surplus electricity and it has about 24,567 MW power potential, of which 11,138 MW stands harnessed. He said that the state has set a target of harnessing 10,000 MW of additional power potential by the year 2030, out of which about 1,500 to 2,000 MW would be solar power.

He added that there is an increased focus on renewable sources of energy. Construction work of 24 hydroelectric projects has been completed in the state during his tenure, he said.

Of total 22,59,645 domestic consumers in the state, over 14,62,130 consumers were now getting zero Electricity bill. He said that on consumption of 125 units power, the consumers earlier had to pay about Rs 600. By providing 125 units free power, the state has saved about Rs 600 per month for the beneficiaries, he said.