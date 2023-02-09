Adani Wilmar raided over allegations of GST violations in Himachal Pradesh

Officials of the Himachal Pradesh State Excise Department raided a unit of the Adani Group in Parwanoo late Wednesday. The state department officials inspected the carrying and forward (C&F) unit of Adani Wilmar company based in Solan.

The action came a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the ruling BJP in Parliament for what he said was its close ties with the Adani Group.

As per initial information, the inspection was carried out after the company failed to deposit GST collection for multiple years. The officials went through the unit’s documents and other goods in the facility. They will prepare a report following which the next course of action will be decided, according to officials.

In Himachal Pradesh, Adani Group is currently engaged in a standoff with truck operators after they shut down two cement plants following the revision of freight rates.

Adani Wilmar is a 50:50 joint venture between Adani Group and Singapore-based Wilmar with Fortune Oil one of its key products.