scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
Advertisement

Adani Wilmar raided over allegations of GST violations in Himachal Pradesh

The action came a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the ruling BJP in Parliament for what he said was its close ties with the Adani Group.

Adani Wilmar is a 50:50 joint venture between Adani Group and Singapore-based Wilmar with Fortune Oil one of its key products. (Representative image)
Listen to this article
Adani Wilmar raided over allegations of GST violations in Himachal Pradesh
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Officials of the Himachal Pradesh State Excise Department raided a unit of the Adani Group in Parwanoo late Wednesday. The state department officials inspected the carrying and forward (C&F) unit of Adani Wilmar company based in Solan.

The action came a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the ruling BJP in Parliament for what he said was its close ties with the Adani Group.

As per initial information, the inspection was carried out after the company failed to deposit GST collection for multiple years. The officials went through the unit’s documents and other goods in the facility. They will prepare a report following which the next course of action will be decided, according to officials.

Also Read |Adani mulls independent review after short-seller’s criticism

In Himachal Pradesh, Adani Group is currently engaged in a standoff with truck operators after they shut down two cement plants following the revision of freight rates.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How Microsoft’s OpenAI-powered Bing could change the way world sear...
How Microsoft’s OpenAI-powered Bing could change the way world sear...
Reading RBI’s policy review
Reading RBI’s policy review
IIT Bombay Placement: More than 60% graduates opt for jobs unrelated to t...
IIT Bombay Placement: More than 60% graduates opt for jobs unrelated to t...
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s connect with Nagaland
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s connect with Nagaland

Adani Wilmar is a 50:50 joint venture between Adani Group and Singapore-based Wilmar with Fortune Oil one of its key products.

First published on: 09-02-2023 at 10:49 IST
Next Story

Sensex drops nearly 115 points in early trade; Nifty tests 17,800

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close