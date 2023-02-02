Adani plants in Himachal shut for 50 days, truck operators meet CM

With no end in sight to the crisis that has brought operations to a halt at Adani Group’s two cement plants in Himachal Pradesh, a delegation of truck operators, currently on strike demanding higher freight charges, Wednesday met Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu who assured them that his government will not tolerate their exploitation.

Sukhu said his government stands with truck operators and assured that it is committed to solve the issue amicably.

Two cement plants at Barmana (Bilaspur district) and Darlaghat (Solan district) owned by ACC Limited and Ambuja Cements, respectively, have been closed since December 15 due to a dispute over freight charges and operators engaged in carriage of cement and clinkers are facing a crisis of livelihood.

The Adani Group, which owns both ACC Limited and Ambuja Cements, shut down the plants after the truckers refused to accept the company’s revised lower freight rates.

The truck operators apprised Sukhu of their problems and stressed the need for an expedited resolution.

Sukhu urged the delegation to submit their proposed freight rates to the government so that it could take up the matter with the company. “The livelihood of thousands of people is connected with the cement plants and other activities. Therefore, the state government is committed to resolving this issue amicably,” the chief minister said.

The truckers are protesting against the freight rate of Rs 6 per tonne per km (PTPK) fixed by the cement plants. They claim that the market rate is Rs 10.58 PTPK in Darlaghat and Rs 11.41 PTPK in Bilaspur. More than 2,900 trucks were engaged at Darlaghat and nearly 3,500 in Bilaspur. The grounding of trucks has hit the livelihood of thousands of families. The only source of income of operators and their staff members has been blocked and they are facing acute financial problems, representatives of truck unions had said earlier.

The state government has set up a sub-committee to resolve the issue and tasked HIMCON, a state-owned agency, to calculate the freight rates on the basis of a formula proposed by the High Court. The recommendations of the HIMCON report are not known yet. The sub committee was set up a week after Adani Cement closed the two plants. It is chaired by RD Nazim, Principal Secretary, Industries Department.

Citing the need for due diligence and intervention, the Adani Group had proposed its own framework for deciding freight rates. Ajay Kapur, the CEO of the conglomerate’s cement business, had said in a letter to the chairman of the Permanent Standing Committee that the optimum km per annum for the calculation of freight should be 50,000 km. To carry out a smooth transition within a timeframe of three years, he suggested it be fixed at 40,000 km a year now, with an annual increase of 5,000 km over the next two years.

The transporters, however, say the average run by their trucks is 21,000 km per annum.

In a letter to the chairman of the Permanent Standing Committee, the truckers stated that they are governed by the HP Co-Operative Society Act, 1978 Rule 1971, and registered by-laws. Therefore, the cement work has been allocated and divided by the local administration which nullifies any attempt to by them to control the market. The response further argued that there is no imbalance in demand and supply of the trucks and vehicles were only plied as per requirement.

In 2009, Ambuja Cement opened a plant next to Sulli in the same area and the cooperative societies were asked to supply 900 more trucks. In 2010, a committee was set up under the purview of SDM Arki, Tehsildar Arki, and Chairman Cooperative Societies to regulate the supply of trucks which ensured that the balanced supply chain was maintained, the letter said.

Representatives of truck unions said they were awaiting the report of HIMCON following which the rates would be notified by the government. They said they hoped that the rates would be higher than the existing one.