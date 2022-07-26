scorecardresearch
Monday, July 25, 2022

AAP’s show of strength at Solan: Give us a chance, we’ll reduce your expenses, says Kejriwal

Kejriwal said that the party wants to indulge in “positive” politics and that the Delhi model of governance will be implemented in the state.

By: Express News Service | Shimla |
July 26, 2022 3:51:59 am
AAP workers take oath in Solan on Monday. (Express Photo)

More than 9,000 workers took oath under the banner of Aam Aadmi Party during the party’s show of strength in Solan on Monday. AAP supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann addressed the crowd via teleconferencing after their visit was cancelled due to bad weather.

Kejriwal said that the party wants to indulge in “positive” politics and that the Delhi model of governance will be implemented in the state. Referring to the expansion of GST bracket, Kejriwal said that the present rule is akin to British regime where taxes are levied indiscriminately. “Expenses are already high and on top of it heavy taxes are being levied.

In Delhi, we have given relief to people after undertaking several measures. We ended corruption and the money was utilised in public welfare. We will reduce your expenses if we are given a chance. The party workers will go to every household and tell people that the Delhi model will be implemented,” Kejriwal said.

Mann added that both Delhi and Punjab are throwing their weight behind Himachal Pradesh leadership, which will give them momentum. “Whenever you have to make curd, you need one spoon of ‘jhaag’. We have one spoon honesty from Punjab and another spoon from Delhi, therefore a curd of honesty must be made in Himachal,” Mann said.

Party workers from across the state gathered at the Thodi Ground in Solan despite bad weather. The oath was carried out in the presence of state head Surjit Singh and others.

