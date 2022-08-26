scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

AAP promises free medical treatment if voted to power in HP

This is the second “guarantee” given by the party, a week after it promised to develop state schools on the lines of Delhi besides regularising temporary teachers and filling vacant posts.

The poll promises were announced by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia during a rally in Una.

In its second set of announcements ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday promised free and quality medical treatment if voted to power.

The poll promises were announced by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia during a rally in Una. Sisodia’s appearance comes at a time when the Delhi government is facing action by the CBI in the case of alleged faulty excise policy.

Party officials said that cost of supply of medicines, tests and treatment will be borne by the state government. Surgeries will be conducted free of cost by specialist doctors free of cost. The party, if voted to power, will set up mohalla clinics in each ward and village. AAP will also carry out renovation of present government hospitals and new buildings will also be sanctioned. Every state resident injured in an accident will be treated free of cost, they added. The party also promised to provide Rs 1 crore to next of the kin of those Army jawans who die in the line of duty.

Aam Aadmi Party has made it clear that their approach in the coming elections will be to promise the Delhi model of governance. Both education and health have been key focus for the Delhi government and the party is looking to implement the same in Himachal Pradesh. Talking about PM Narendra Modi’s recent statement on freebies, Mann said that Delhi government was paying back to the public its money by providing free bus services to women, free medical treatment and education.

First published on: 26-08-2022 at 06:10:04 am
