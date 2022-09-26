scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 25, 2022

7 tourists dead, 10 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal’s Kullu

The BJP MLA from Banjar, Surender Shourie, streamed a video on Facebook Live via his social media account on Monday at around 12.45 am, informing people about the accident that occurred near Ghiyaghi in Banjar subdivision.

Shourie thanked the district administration and the locals for carrying out rescue operation despite darkness.

Seven tourists died and 10 suffered injuries as a tempo traveller fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district on Sunday evening, a local MLA said.

The BJP MLA from Banjar, Surender Shourie, streamed a video on Facebook Live via his social media account on Monday at around 12.45 am, informing people about the accident that occurred near Ghiyaghi in Banjar subdivision.

The injured were first taken to Banjar hospital from where they have been referred to Kullu hospital after being given first aid, he added.

The Banjar MLA said the victims were residents of various states including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi. They are being identified, he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
From the Explained editor: Short histories of the CBI and ED, live stream...Premium
From the Explained editor: Short histories of the CBI and ED, live stream...
The Muslim political predicamentPremium
The Muslim political predicament
Tamil Nadu opposes NEET, its students perform better: share in 95 percent...Premium
Tamil Nadu opposes NEET, its students perform better: share in 95 percent...
Real-time weather alerts, tests & tips: Kashmir gets an app for applesPremium
Real-time weather alerts, tests & tips: Kashmir gets an app for apples

Shourie thanked the district administration and the locals for carrying out rescue operation despite darkness.

First published on: 26-09-2022 at 03:08:59 am
Next Story

Birth anniversary of Deen Dayal Upadhyay: Farmers’ income more than doubled after PM set the target in 2014: UP CM

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 25: Latest News
Advertisement