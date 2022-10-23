scorecardresearch
57k vaccinations to her credit, this celebrated on-contract nurse nurses a dream: ‘regular job’

Awarded for her brilliant Covid vaccination work by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on March 8 this year, the 31-year-old unwraps her politically correct statement.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya awarding nurse Indu Bala earlier this year. Express

Sabka saath, sabka bachav — that is the slogan of Indu Bala, a nurse working on outsourced basis at Zonal Hospital, Dharamshala.

Awarded for her brilliant Covid vaccination work by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on March 8 this year, the 31-year-old unwraps her politically correct statement. “Abhi khatra tala nahin hai (The danger is not over yet). While we prepare to exercise our franchise, we should exercise utmost caution. We should observe Covid-appropriate behaviour,” she says.

Senior Medical Superintendent Dr Rajesh Guleri calls her the face of vaccination work in the area as her phone was used for the greatest number of vaccination registrations. “The entire team needs to be credited for Covid vaccination success. As for her, she did a good job,” he says.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Gurudarshan Gupta claims she has administered 57,315 doses of vaccination. “She and other members have performed very well,” he says.

Appointed during the pandemic, Indu remembers the difficult phase in which the vaccination drive had started. “Bahut bheed hoti thi, bahut dhakka-mukki hoti thi (There used to be a big crowd and big push and shove). It was difficult to manage them all,” she says.

First dose, second dose and third dose — dose by dose, the crowds have thinned. “Now we administer around 10 doses a day. Two months ago, we used to touch 100 per day,” she says.

But the crowds have started swelling at political gatherings — and that’s a big worry of Indu. “Kya neta, kya matdata, sab log bina mask ke ghoom rahe hain (Be it the leader or the voter, everyone is roaming around without masks),” she says. “We should spare a thought for our own safety and security.”

She has her own safety concerns as well. “I’ll complete two years of service this year-end. Salary comes in the middle of the month and am yet to be regularised. I too need job security,” she says.

Before the new government lends an ear to her and before she signs off, she repeats: “Apne saath sabka bachav, Sabka saath sabka bachav.”

