Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
5 killed on Himachal highway as speeding car runs over migrant workers

The workers hailed from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar; two others suffer injuries.

All five died on the spot while two other workers who suffered injuries were rushed to a hospital in Chandigarh, the police said.
Five migrant workers died Tuesday after they were run over by a speeding car in Solan, Himachal Pradesh, the police said. The victims hailed from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

As per officials, the incident took place in Dharmapur on the Shimla-Kalka highway around 10 am when a speeding Innova rammed a group of labourers who were heading to work.

All five died on the spot while two other workers who suffered injuries were rushed to a hospital in Chandigarh, the police said.

The police have identified the deceased as Guddu Yadav, Raja Verma, and Nippu, all hailing from Bihar, and Moti Lal Yadav and Shani who were natives of Uttar Pradesh.

The police stated that the accident occurred as the driver, who was speeding, lost control of his car. The driver, Rajesh Kumar, who tried to flee the spot was apprehended. He has been booked for rash driving.

First published on: 07-03-2023 at 15:33 IST
