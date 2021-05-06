4% population of Himachal Pradesh have got Covid jabs: Health Bulletin

Around four per cent of Himachal Pradesh’s population has been vaccinated against Covid, according to the health bulletin released by the state on Thursday. A total of 3.11 lakh people so far have received both doses of the Covid vaccine in the hill state, which has an estimated population of 76 lakh, the bulletin further said.

Health officials said that 90.3 percent of health workers in the state have been administered both the vaccine doeses while 78 percent of people aged above 45 years have been given the first dose of the vaccine.

“There are sufficient doses available for vaccination of prioritised groups — people more than 45 years of age, health care and frontline workers. The state received another batch of 50,000 Covishield vaccines from the Central government on Wednesday. Those who have got their first dose of vaccine 4 to 6 weeks earlier, should come forward and get themselves inoculated for a second time so that effective immunity can be developed. The list of vaccination centres for priority groups in Shimla, Mandi and Dharamshala has been uploaded at http://www.nrhmhp.gov.in,” said a state health official.

Meanwhile, vaccination for people in the age group of 18-45 years is yet to begin in the state. The state government said that it has paid Rs 3.39 crore to the Serum Institute of India for procurement of allocated 1,07,620 doses of Covishield vaccine for this age group, and the vaccination drive will start once these doses arrive.

Covid-deaths after vaccination

The state health department analysed 362 Covid-related deaths which occurred from April 14 to April 30, and found that among the deceased, there were 67 people who had taken the first vaccine dose and only two people who had taken both the doses.

“Of the two people who died after taking the second dose, one person died four days after vaccination and the other person died 16 days after vaccination. This implies that both these individuals were infected with Covid before the development of effective immunity following vaccination,” said a statement by the health department.