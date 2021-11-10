4.4 magnitude earthquake hits HP’s Kinnaur

An earthquake of 4.4 magnitude shook Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district on Tuesday.

No immediate loss of life or property has been reported in the incident.

According to the Shimla Meteorological Centre, the quake, with its epicentre in Kinnaur district, occurred at 4.27 pm at a shallow depth of 5 km.

Tremors were also felt in adjoining areas.

Most parts of Himachal Pradesh fall in a high seismic zone and mild quakes are a regular feature in the region.