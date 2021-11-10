4.4 magnitude earthquake hits HP’s Kinnaur

By: PTI | Shimla |
November 10, 2021 12:09:02 am
November 10, 2021 12:09:02 am
An earthquake of 4.4 magnitude shook Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district on Tuesday.
No immediate loss of life or property has been reported in the incident.
According to the Shimla Meteorological Centre, the quake, with its epicentre in Kinnaur district, occurred at 4.27 pm at a shallow depth of 5 km.
Tremors were also felt in adjoining areas.
Most parts of Himachal Pradesh fall in a high seismic zone and mild quakes are a regular feature in the region.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Shimla News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-