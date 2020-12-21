scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, December 21, 2020
Top news

337gm heroin seized from duo in Mandi, cops says biggest catch ever

The value of the seized contraband in the national market is estimated to be around Rs 1 crore, the police said.

By: Express News Service | Shimla | December 21, 2020 9:15:56 pm
Directorate of Himachal Pradesh Police in Shimla. (Express photo)

The Himachal Pradesh Police Monday seized 337 grams of chitta from two persons in Mandi district, calling it the single biggest catch of heroin ever in the state.

Mandi Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri said that the seizure was made near Nagchala on the Chandigarh-Manali highway at around 7am. A six-member police party stopped an Alto car without a number plate for rash driving on the national highway, but no illegal substance was found in the vehicle during a preliminary search, she said.

Read |NCRB report 2018: Himachal low on crimes, but ranks third in NDPS cases

“But following suspicious behaviour of the driver and the passenger, a gazetted officer from the electricity department was called to the spot and both of them underwent a personal search, following which the driver was found with the heroin,” Agnihotri said, adding that it was the highest quantity of heroin ever seized during a single incident in Himachal.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

She added that based on preliminary inquiry, it came to light that the accused have been supplying huge quantities of heroin in three districts along the National Highway-21 – Mandi, Bilaspur and Kullu.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

“We are investigating the supply chain active in the district and also looking into financial aspects of the case,” she said.

The two accused were arrested and booked under the NDPS Act at the Balh police station. Since September 1 this year, the Balh police station has seized approximately 512 grams of heroin and 10 kilograms of charas, the SP said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Shimla News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 21: Latest News

Advertisement