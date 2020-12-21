337gm heroin seized from duo in Mandi, cops says biggest catch ever

Directorate of Himachal Pradesh Police in Shimla. (Express photo)

The Himachal Pradesh Police Monday seized 337 grams of chitta from two persons in Mandi district, calling it the single biggest catch of heroin ever in the state.

Mandi Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri said that the seizure was made near Nagchala on the Chandigarh-Manali highway at around 7am. A six-member police party stopped an Alto car without a number plate for rash driving on the national highway, but no illegal substance was found in the vehicle during a preliminary search, she said.

“But following suspicious behaviour of the driver and the passenger, a gazetted officer from the electricity department was called to the spot and both of them underwent a personal search, following which the driver was found with the heroin,” Agnihotri said, adding that it was the highest quantity of heroin ever seized during a single incident in Himachal.

She added that based on preliminary inquiry, it came to light that the accused have been supplying huge quantities of heroin in three districts along the National Highway-21 – Mandi, Bilaspur and Kullu.

“We are investigating the supply chain active in the district and also looking into financial aspects of the case,” she said.

The two accused were arrested and booked under the NDPS Act at the Balh police station. Since September 1 this year, the Balh police station has seized approximately 512 grams of heroin and 10 kilograms of charas, the SP said.

