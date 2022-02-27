15 from Himachal being bought back, another 17 on way: CM Jai Ram Thakur

Of the 130 state residents stranded in Ukraine, 32 will reach home in Himachal Pradesh bu Sunday, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur informed the Vidhan Sabha Saturday.

In a statement in the House, Thakur said a chartered flight from Bucharest brought back 15 Himachal Pradesh residents while another flight will reach Mumbai from Bucharest on Sunday at 2 am, which will bring back several Indians, including 17 state residents.

The Himachal Pradesh government will bear the cost for sending the state residents to their homes from the Delhi airport, he said, adding that Himachal Bhawan-based the resident commissioner office will make arrangements for their RT-PCR test after reaching the Delhi airport.

They will be send back home on Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) and Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) buses, the CM said. “I want to assure through the House the families of those HP residents stuck in Ukraine that the state government is with them in the hour of crisis,” he added.

The CM said as per initial information, about 130 state residents are stuck in Ukraine but this figure may go up. The CM said he has written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, whereas the state chief secretary talked to the foreign secretary on Saturday morning in this regard.