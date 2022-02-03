110 bird species at Pong Dam sanctuary

In Pong Dam Lake Wildlife Sanctuary in Kangra District 1,10,309 birds of 110 species were counted this year. Out of the total, water dependent migratory birds are 1,00,018 of 59 species and water dependent resident birds are 10,291 of 51 species. The total population of the flagship species, Bar-headed Geese, is 47,598, said Anish Sharma, DFO and spokesperson wild life. An exclusive estimation of Larks and Pipits was also carried out in draw drown areas by dividing it into 5 Grids.

Sharma said that the other dominant species during this year are Eurasian Coot (23143), Northern Pintail (4665), Common Teal (4558), Common Pochard (4493), Eurasian Wigeon (4149), Little Cormorant (3616), Northern Shoveler (2869), and Great Cormorant (2100). The other uncommon species reported in the lake are Greater White-fronted Goose, Lesser White fronted Goose, Red Crested Pochard, Ferruginous Pochard, Pied Avocet, Northern Lapwing, Peregrine Falcon, Common Kestrel, Eurasian Hobby, Eurasian Spoonbill, etc. During the counting exercise one Bar-headed Goose with a number marked as H74 also came to notice, he said.

He said that during Larks and Pipits estimation, 8 species of Larks and Pipits were identified and counted. As per the estimation, among the Larks and Pipits, Sand Larks were reported in the highest number i.e., 1222, Crested Lark (331), Oriental Skylark (265), Eurasian Skylark (231), Paddy field Pipit (181), Tawny Pipit (21), Richard’s Pipit (6) and Rosy Pipit (2). The spokesperson said that the Total population of Birds as well as species of birds has shown an increase over last year. Population has shown an increase from 108578 to 110309 whereas species have increased from 96 to 110.