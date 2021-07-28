scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 28, 2021
10 missing, 1 injured in flash floods due to cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh

The incident took place at Udaipur in Lahaul at around 8 PM on Tuesday, state disaster management director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said.

By: PTI | Shimla |
Updated: July 28, 2021 9:57:14 am
Around 10 people were reported missing.

Around 10 people are reported missing in flash floods triggered by a cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh’s tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti, a senior disaster management official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Udaipur in Lahaul at around 8 PM on Tuesday, state disaster management director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said.

Two tents of labourers and a private JCB have been washed away, he said, adding that a 19-year-old labourer, Mohammad Altaaf, was injured while around 10 people are reported missing.

Altaaf, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir, has been referred to a nearby hospital.

The state police and the ITBP teams were dispatched for searching the missing people but a heavy flow of water hampered the search operation on Tuesday night, the official said, adding that the search operation will resume on Wednesday morning, he added

