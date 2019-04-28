At least 10 dead, 18 injured as bus falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba

At least ten people, including three women and a minor girl, were killed as a bus fell off 150 feet down into a gorge near Panchpula in Chamba district on Saturday eveing, police said. Eighteen others, including the driver, were injured.

The bus was going from Pathankot to Dalhousie when it met with an accident 15 km ahead of its destination at 7.30 pm on Saturday. The rescue teams, comprising the police, the district administration, the Army and the locals, reached the accident spot immediately.

DSP Dalhousie Rohin Dogra said, “The rescue operations continued till 11:30 pm (on Saturday). The injured were taken to the civil hospital in Dalhousie. They were later referred to RPGMC Tanda.”

An FIR against the driver, Prakash Chand, was registered with the Dalhousie police on Saturday itself where the complainant claimed that Chand was speeding and the accident took place because of the “carelessness” of the driver, police said.

However, until Sunday night, the reason behind the accident had not been ascertained, Dogra said.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur directed the Chamba district administration to provide all possible help to the victims of the accident.

As immediate relief, Rs 10,000 was given to the next of kin of the deceased, Dogra said.